Man shot & killed by mother's boyfriend, Volusia County deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in a domestic disturbance Friday morning, said the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Highland Drive in Orange City around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
The shooter is the victim’s mother’s boyfriend, according to Volusia County deputies. Investigators did not release the shooter’s name, but said he remained at the scene after the shooting.
Deputies did not release the name of the victim, or any information about what led to the deadly shooting.
