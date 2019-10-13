Man shot, killed in Circle K parking lot in Palm Coast, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in a Circle K parking lot located at 1500 Palm Coast Parkway on Saturday morning in Palm Coast.
A driver told dispatchers that he and his passenger had been shot and that he was driving to the hospital.
Officials said the shooter fled the scene.
The dispatcher requested that the driver pull into a fire station instead so first responders could render first aid, according to deputies.
Deputies and Fire Department personnel attempted to save them, but the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead. The driver was transported to a hospital, officials said.
The man who died was identified as Deon O'Neal Jenkins, 26.
Investigators are searching for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.
