Man shot, killed in Orlando, police search apartment building parking lot for clues

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in the Paramore neighborhood after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Orlando police said.
Police said the man was found with a gunshot wound off Carter Street in Parramore.
Four hours later, police still had both sides of a nearby apartment building roped off with crime scene tape as the investigation continued.
They said the man died after being transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Neither the victim nor any potential suspects have been identified.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
