Man shot, killed in strip club parking lot on OBT

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a strip club on Orange Blossom Trail around 2 a.m. Friday.
Orange County deputies said the man was found in the parking lot of Flash Dancer's with a gunshot wound before being transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Deputies have not identified the man who died or said whether they have identified a possible suspect.
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates from the scene.
Following a #breaking story this Friday morning off OBT near Kaley Street. @OrangeCoSheriff deputies on scene after a victim was shot, later died at the hospital. --> Live details 5AM-9AM @WFTV pic.twitter.com/s3xR3VoKFL— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) August 16, 2019
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}