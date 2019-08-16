  • Man shot, killed in strip club parking lot on OBT

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a strip club on Orange Blossom Trail around 2 a.m. Friday.

    Orange County deputies said the man was found in the parking lot of Flash Dancer's with a gunshot wound before being transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

    Deputies have not identified the man who died or said whether they have identified a possible suspect.

    The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

