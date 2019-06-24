Man shot near charter school in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon near a charter school in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the shooting was reported shortly after 1:15 p.m. at Golf Club Parkway near Silver Star and North Pine Hills roads.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Although the shooting did not happen on school grounds, witnesses said they saw several deputies run into UCP Charter School.
Parents waited while workers escorted students outside of the school.
The shooting remains under investigation, and the gunman remains at large.
No other details were given.
