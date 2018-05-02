DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening at a Daytona Beach home, officials said.
Investigators said the shooting was reported shortly after 9:45 p.m. at a home on Butler Boulevard.
Witnesses told Channel 9 they saw a body lying in a driveway.
Neither the name of the victim nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators working a homicide from late Tuesday evening. One man fatally shot.— Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) May 2, 2018
