  • Man shot to death in Orlando, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot to death in Orlando Monday night, police said.

     

    Related Headlines

    The man was found shot on Orange Center Boulevard near John Young Parkway, police said.

     

    He was taken to a hospital where he died.

     

    Neither the victim’s identity nor suspect information have been released.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423 TIPS.

     

    Follow Channel 9 reporter Q McCray on Twitter for updates on this developing story. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories