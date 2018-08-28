Man shot to death in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot to death in Orlando Monday night, police said.
The man was found shot on Orange Center Boulevard near John Young Parkway, police said.
He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Neither the victim’s identity nor suspect information have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423 TIPS.
