Man shot while threatening customers outside convenience store with knife, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach man was shot after threatening to stab shoppers outside a Daytona Beach convenience store on Sunday, according to Daytona Beach police.
Witnesses said 36-year-old Alfredo Maldonado stabbed vehicles and threatened to stab shoppers outside Stop N Save Food & Beverage on Mason Avenue around 6 p.m.
Officers said one of the people who was threatened, 42-year-old Kervan Reed, fired a single shot at Maldonado, causing a laceration on his arm and chest.
Reed told officers he shot in self-defense.
Witnesses said Maldonado appeared to be under the influence as he brandished a knife and started shouting racial slurs and threatening to stab anyone who came near him.
When officers tried to place Maldonado in a transport vehicle to take him to the hospital to treat his injuries, they said he began to fight and kick officers. At the hospital, the struggle continued as they said Maldonado spit on and kicked an officer in the face. They said he also made multiple violent threats to hospital staff.
According to police, at the hospital, Maldonado said, “I am going to shoot all of you.”
Maldonado is facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer and two counts of criminal mischief.
Reed, the man who fired the shot, is charged with two felony counts of possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon.
