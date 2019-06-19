Man smoking cigarettes while using oxygen tank sparks DeLand house fire, officers say

DELAND, Fla. - A 55-year-old man is in critical condition at a hospital after he was rescued from a house fire early Tuesday in DeLand, city officials said.
A 911 caller reported hearing someone yelling for help inside a mobile home on Oak Drive, officers said.
Firefighters said they found Danny Bellomy inside the home. He was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, then transferred to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said.
Investigators said the fire was caused by Bellomy smoking cigarettes while his medical oxygen tank was activated.
No one else was inside the home.
