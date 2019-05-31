  • Man sold guns, credit cards stolen from unlocked cars to fuel drug habit, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested Friday after Ormond Beach police said he broke into at least seven unlocked cars within one week, stealing dozens of items.

     

    Police said they found stolen items in Jeremy McDade’s hotel room and car, including guns, computers tools and credit cards.

     

    McDade sold the items he stole from unlocked vehicles to fuel his drug addiction, police said.

     

    Authorities said McDade hit eight different neighborhoods between May 19 and May 28. He was caught on a home surveillance camera going into some of the vehicles, which helped identify him, police said.

     

    Police said he confessed to the crime.

     

    Officers need help identifying who the items belong to and getting them back to their owners.

     

    Police said because McDade is from Jacksonville and came to the area to work as a bartender, they believe his victims could be anywhere between south Volusia County and Jacksonville.

     

    McDade faces a slew of charges and remains in the Volusia County Jail on more than $75,000 bail.

