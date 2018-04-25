Man sought after woman says he flashed her at New Smryna Beach park

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - New Smyrna Beach police are searching for a man they said exposed himself to a woman at a park.
The woman told officers the man exposed himself to her about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Beach Community Park.
Judy Carmody, who frequents the park to walk her dog, said she was shocked to find out why police were around.
“It's quite upsetting, especially around children. You know, that’s where I draw the line,” she said.
She said the incident won’t stop her from visiting the park again.
“You have to take the good with the bad, but this is really a very safe park,” Carmody said.
Police said they do not believe there are other incidents linked to the man.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}