0 Man sought after woman says he flashed her at New Smyrna Beach park

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - New Smyrna Beach police are searching for a man they said exposed himself to a woman at a park.

The 19-year-old woman told officers the man exposed himself to her about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Beach Community Park.

The woman said once he ran past her, the man turned around, grabbed himself and started walking behind her before someone else at the park saw him and he ran off, police said.

Judy Carmody, who frequents the park to walk her dog, said she was shocked to find out why police were around.

>>>Read more Volusia County news<<<

“It's quite upsetting, especially around children. You know, that’s where I draw the line,” she said.

She said the incident won’t stop her from visiting the park again.

“You have to take the good with the bad, but this is really a very safe park,” Carmody said.

Police said they do not believe there are other incidents linked to the man.

The man was described as being in his mid-20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should contact investigator Mike Delahanty at 386-402-7736 or Crimestoppers.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.