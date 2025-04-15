Local

Man sought over stolen credit card shopping spree at Sanford Best Buy

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
security image Sanford police say this man used a stolen credit card at Best Buy on March 25, 2025. (Source: Sanford Police Department)
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police asking for help identifying a person of interest in a recent case.

Police say on March 25, the man pictured used a stolen credit card to buy two PlayStation Pro consoles at the Best Buy on Rinehart Road.

Police say that credit card was taken during a vehicle burglary at Esporta Fitness on West Lake Mary Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.

