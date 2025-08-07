Man sought in package theft in Winter Springs neighborhood

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The Winter Springs Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

Police say a man was caught on camera stealing a FedEx package off a porch in the 1700 block of Seneca Boulevard on June 30.

The man was wearing a green shirt, black shorts and black and white shoes.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the Winter Springs Police Department at 407-327-1000 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

