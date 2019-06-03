  • Man stabbed in hand over cigarettes at Orlando Lynx station, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was stabbed in the hand Monday at a Lynx bus station in downtown Orlando, police said.

     

    Police said the man was stabbed “over cigarettes” while at the Lynx Central Station on North Garland Avenue.

     

    The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

     

    Information about who stabbed the man has not been released.  

