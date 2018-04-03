  • Man stabbed to death at Deltona Burger King

    By: Kelly Healey

    DELTONA, Fla. - A man was stabbed to death at a Deltona Burger King, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

     

    A deputy was flagged down outside the Burger King on Elkcam Boulevard at about 2:31 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

     

    The man was taken to Halifax Health Hospital where he died, deputies said.

     

    A person of interest was detained for questioning, authorities said.

     

    The names of those involved have not been released.
     

