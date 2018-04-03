Man stabbed to death at Deltona Burger King

DELTONA, Fla. - A man was stabbed to death at a Deltona Burger King, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Related Headlines
A deputy was flagged down outside the Burger King on Elkcam Boulevard at about 2:31 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
The man was taken to Halifax Health Hospital where he died, deputies said.
A person of interest was detained for questioning, authorities said.
The names of those involved have not been released.
Read: Woman fraudulently obtained $7K in food stamp, authorities say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}