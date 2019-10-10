Man steals car of good Samaritan who offered him help, Marion County sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who deputies said stole the car of a driver who had stopped to help him.
Sheriff Billy Woods said Joshua Allen Jenkins, 36, took advantage of a person who stopped to offer Jenkins help when he was broken down on the side of the road.
The roadway was not specified by the Sheriff's Office.
“We need to get Joshua Jenkins off the streets and into the Gold Star Hotel. So, citizens, we need your help because I’m sure he isn’t going to turn himself in,” Woods said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and reference 19-76 in the tip. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward.
