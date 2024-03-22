Man steals medical SUV after stolen pickup crashes on ramp to I-4, troopers say

KILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they are looking for a man who stole a medical vehicle in Hillsborough County.

Troopers said the incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday on the southbound I-75 exit ramp to westbound I-4.

An American Medical Response supervisor, a Groveland resident, told troopers he stopped to check on a pickup truck that crashed on the off-ramp.

Troopers said the pickup truck was later determined to be stolen.

The supervisor told troopers one man ran away down the roadway embankment before another man in the roadway encountered him.

The second man then jumped into the AMR supervisor’s medical SUV, troopers said.

Troopers said the supervisor jumped out of the vehicle before the man drove off with it.

After carjacking the vehicle, the suspect sideswiped a car further along the ramp, resulting in a minor crash, troopers said.

The suspect was eventually spotted by a Hillsborough County deputy who gave chase but lost sight of the stolen SUV, according to a report.

The suspect would continue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where he would be spotted by Hillsborough Sheriff’s Deputies who gave chase, but lost sight of the vehicle.

Investigators said the stolen medical SUV was later found abandoned inside a fenced-in grass lot.

Troopers said an in-car camera system in the medical SUV took a picture of the carjacking suspect before he fled the area.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the carjacking suspect is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol.

