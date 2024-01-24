Man suspected in deaths of man and woman arrested in Polk County, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted on a murder charge, and suspected in another case, is now in the Polk County Jail.

Deputies walked 26-year-old Enrique Martinez to jail on Tuesday.

He faces a murder charge for the death of a man at a homeless camp in November.

Read: Boy, 15, riding scooter to friend’s house killed by driver swerving to avoid dogs, sheriff says

He is also a suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Sierra Hernandez, who disappeared last week.

Deputies made the arrest Tuesday when they spotted Martinez near Eagle Lake.

See: Polk County home evacuated after large sinkhole opens in front yard

“Our detectives, who were stalking him hard, were shocked that all of a sudden, he appeared just wandering down the sidewalk,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

At first, Martinez ran away but later surrendered to deputies.

Read: Youth church leader arrested after sex crime against girl in Polk County, deputies say

Deputies said he has a criminal history that includes 13 felonies and 15 misdemeanors.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group