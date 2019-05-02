Man suspected in 2017 carjacking, fatal shooting taken into custody

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of carjacking three women at gunpoint and killing one on Halloween night in 2017 has been arrested in Tallahassee.
The shooting took place in a neighborhood off South Kirkman Road and Raleigh Street.
One of the victims, 33-year-old Radeya Haughton, was found shot to death inside her car, which had crashed into a fence.
Another victim crashed her vehicle into a roundabout after being shot. The victim's mother, Myselle Bredy was speechless about the arrest, but noted her daughter's lingering injuries from the ordeal.
"My daughter is still no good," Bredy said, pointing to her arm.
Another victim, an 80-year-old woman, was able to escape unharmed.
Investigators named Antwuan Streeter a suspect in the case in December 2017, but wouldn't say why.
Officials have not revealed how they caught up with Streeter in Tallahassee.
Bredy's daughter told Channel 9 that she was excited about the arrest and had been praying for his capture.
