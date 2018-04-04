Man suspected in crime spree strikes again, carjacks woman in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man suspected in a crime spree through Winter Garden and Orlando is believed to have struck again Wednesday, police said.
An armed man carjacked a woman’s car in the Petco parking lot on Colonial Drive in Orlando, police said.
A vehicle that might have been stolen in the carjacking was surrounded by unmarked police cruisers, Channel 9 reporter Jeff Deal said.
No arrests have been made.
According to investigators, the man might have begun his crime spree with an armed robbery at a downtown Orlando Dunkin Donuts at around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Next, Winter Garden police said a gunman shot a man during an attempted robbery at an ATM on West Colonial Drive Sunday evening.
Police said the crook then went to a nearby 7-Eleven where he failed to steal a van that was unlocked.
Shortly after the first incident, the culprit carjacked a woman in the nearby Walgreen’s parking lot, leaving his clothes and a pair of glasses behind, police said.
The carjacker stole the woman's 2017 white Mitsubishi Outlander, which was found torched late Sunday night on Willie Mays Parkway, police said.
He also robbed an Orlando CVS on East Colonial Drive, police said.
