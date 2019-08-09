Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Wolf Road, off of North Hastings Street.
A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, deputies said.
Deputies have not said what led up to the shooting, but said they are not looking for a suspect.
OCSO says a 30-year-old was shot here and is critical but stable. There is not an ongoing search for suspect or suspects @WFTV pic.twitter.com/s9zCTgD2Qx— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) August 9, 2019
