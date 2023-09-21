Man takes plea deal after driving into courtyard of Orange County high school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man pleaded no contest to trespassing after deputies said he drove his car into the courtyard of a local high school.

Larry Faber was taken to the hospital and arrested for trespassing on school grounds, a misdemeanor, after he drove past several open gates and into Timber Creek High School hours after the school let out for the day.

According to a police report, Faber entered the grounds on the southwest side of the school and stopped near the campus’ 500 building in the back of the internal courtyard. It was unclear if any staff members were watching the gate at the time. No one was hurt, and no damage to the school was found.

In a message to parents, the principal called the incident “concerning” and said Faber appeared to be impaired. He said Faber did not have any connections to the school.

Fire rescue crews and deputies assisted Faber upon responding to the scene. In exchange for his plea, he was sentenced to time served. It’s still unclear why he drove his car through campus.

The principal said school administrators are investigating the incident.

