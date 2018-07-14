Orlando police search for man who tied woman to tree in College Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man tied a woman to a tree Friday evening in the College Park neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.
Someone called police shortly after 6:30 p.m. to report that a young woman, possibly a teenager, was tied to a tree on Edgewater Drive near Yates Street, Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio said.
Police discovered the victim tied to a tree by her wrist, Miglio said.
Investigators said the woman told them a white man in his 50s, possibly homeless, had walked up behind her, grabbed her and tied her to a tree.
The victim's hands were swollen, but she had no other injuries, Miglio said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
No other details were given.
