Orlando police search for man who tied woman to tree in College Park

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man tied a woman to a tree Friday evening in the College Park neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Someone called police shortly after 6:30 p.m. to report that a young woman, possibly a teenager, was tied to a tree on Edgewater Drive near Yates Street, Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio said.

    Police discovered the victim tied to a tree by her wrist, Miglio said.

    Investigators said the woman told them a white man in his 50s, possibly homeless, had walked up behind her, grabbed her and tied her to a tree.

    The victim's hands were swollen, but she had no other injuries, Miglio said.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

    No other details were given.

