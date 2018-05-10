0 Man up-skirts mother, child at UCF graduation, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he was spotted shooting video up the skirts of a mother and daughter at a graduation ceremony at UCF, police said.



Jesse Alan Wiggins, who also goes by Jesse Alan Willis, of Wildwood, was arrested Wednesday in Alachua County.

Police said that on Friday, the mother noticed Wiggins with his arm extended down toward some steps, holding a cellphone with the camera facing up.

The woman was walking down the aisle with her 10-year-old daughter when she saw the incident. She alerted security, and UCFPD officers interviewed the woman and Wiggins.

Wiggins denied taking any photos or video and turned his phone over to police. A search warrant uncovered video shot up the dresses of the woman and her daughter, along with one additional video that day up the dress of an unidentified woman, police said.

Similar videos also were found on the phone, but the dates and locations are unknown, police said.

Police said they want to talk to another possible victim who is pictured below.

Wiggins denied taking any photos or video & turned phone over to PD. A search warrant uncovered video up the dresses of the woman and her daughter, along with another video that day up the dress of an unidentified woman, pictured below.



Call UCFPD at 407-823-5555 with any info. pic.twitter.com/1ywHJUiRqC — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) May 10, 2018

More information is expected to be announced during a 10:30 a.m. news conference. Watch it here when it happens.

Police want to talk to anyone who thinks they could have been impacted to call 407-823-5555.

