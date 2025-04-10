SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 65-year-old man from the villages claimed his $2 million top prize from the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Lary Pincince purchased the winning ticket from Publix, located at 5810 Seven Mile Drive in Wildwood.

Pincince chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,280,000, and the retailer received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Here are photos of Pincince’s winning ticket and winner’s check:

Man from the Villages claims his $2M from a Florida Lottery scratch-off (Meredyth Hope Hall/WFTV)

Man from the Villages claims his $2M from a Florida Lottery scratch-off (Meredyth Hope Hall/WFTV)





