Man walks into grocery store restroom and asks underage worker for sexual acts, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - St. Cloud police are searching for a man after they said he walked into a grocery store restroom pulled up his shirt, and asked an underage employee to perform sexual acts on him.
Officers said the girl told them she hid inside the bathroom stall for four minutes before the man left the restroom.
Police said the incident happened Sept. 20 at the Winn-Dixie on Canoe Creek Road.
The girl told officers that she was scared the man was going to crawl underneath the stall and attack her.
Officers said after the man left the restroom, he continued shopping for 10 minutes before he left the store.
According to police, the man was last seen leaving the area in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department.
