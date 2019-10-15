Man wanted in connection to Polk County double homicide, deputies say

Deputies in Polk County are seeking assistance in finding the whereabouts for a man they believe is tied to a double homicide.
Officials said 35-year-old Stanley Mossburg, also known as "Woo Woo," is suspected in a double homicide in unincorporated Winter Haven. Deputies also said there is a warrant out for his arrest for first-degree murder in Tennessee.
Investigators said he was last seen driving a stolen 2013 black Hyundai Tucson with Florida tags D5BPK in the area of 17th Street near Dundee Road in Winter Haven.
Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes him to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.
