  Man wanted in Osceola County dies in officer-involved shooting outside South Florida mosque

    By: James Tutten

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting outside a mosque in South Florida on Friday was wanted in Osceola County for attempted murder, according to law enforcement officials.

    The U.S. Marshals Service Florida and Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force were involved in the shooting at the parking lot of the Masjid Al-Iman mosque in Ft. Lauderdale. 

    The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was shot was Hamid Ould-Rouis, who was wanted for attacking two people at a home on Luminous Loop in Kissimmee on Thursday.

    Deputies said Ould-Rouis entered the home and battered a man before attacking a woman with a knife.
    The woman is in a hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

    Marshals said they were attempting to arrest Ould-Rouis, but a threat posed by him prompted members of the task force to fire their weapons.

    There is no indication that the mosque is related to the incident, officials said.

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

