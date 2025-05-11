Marion County man sentenced to life, found guilty in 2020 murder case

OCALA, Fla. — The jury rendered its verdict in the 2020 murder case concerning 44-year-old David Vega, after a brief deliberation, jurors found 49-year-old Stanley Summer Jr. guilty.

Summer was convicted of premeditated first-degree murder involving a firearm. Subsequent to the verdict, Judge McCourt imposed a sentence of life imprisonment upon Summer.

“Justice was served today in this case with the defendant serving life for taking the life of another,” said Walter Forgie, Chief Assistant State Attorney.

On November 11, 2020, the Ocala Police Department (OPD) received a call about a reported shooting at a residence off NW 16th Place. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, David Vega, who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials spoke with a witness at the home who was in the restroom when she heard a “pop” before the defendant walked through the hallway, saying, “someone was shot outside.”

The witness then exited the home, saw the victim on the ground, and called 9-1-1.

The video footage shows officers witnessing the individual leave the house and seeing Vega in the carport before departing to notify law enforcement. Summer, who had escaped the scene, was apprehended and later charged with Vega’s murder.

“Our office is grateful to the jury for their service and to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who worked tirelessly to bring this case to a just conclusion.”

