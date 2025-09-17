ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A 28-foot-tall cross has been relocated to a home in St Cloud after it was removed from Lake Lizzie due to a protocol by the South Florida Water Management District.

Christopher LeFever originally installed the cross along with a podium for a religious service he holds by the lake. However, a note left at the base of the cross instructed him to contact the South Florida Water Management District, which led to its removal.

Man who leads religious services told to remove tall cross from land

“It was sad that we had to take it down. It was very sad,” said Christopher LeFever, reflecting on the removal of the cross.

Christopher explained, “It was heartbreaking at first, there was a note at the bottom of the cross it said please call South Florida Water Management.”

Despite the setback, Christopher received a donation of a new cross equipped with a wheel, allowing him to continue his religious services in a mobile manner.

“He brought us this cross. It’s on wheels so we can get mobile with it,” Christopher said.

The South Florida Water Management District has agreed to allow the continuation of services as long as the cross is removed after each event.

“They agreed to allow us to continue the services out here, which that’s what it’s all about. It’s all about God,” Christopher added.

A spokesman for the South Florida Water Management District released this statement:

Per your inquiry, the South Florida Water Management District learned of two wooden structures, a wooden cross and a lectern, in a District Right of Way along the southeast side of the C-32F Canal near Lake Lizzie in Osceola County. State ordinances prohibit the construction of any permanent structures within the District’s Right of Way that could interfere with the District’s operations and maintenance of the canal. The District contacted the owner of the structures and the owners voluntarily removed the structures on Sept. 15. The property is open to the public for passive recreation and the District advised the owners of the structures that they are permitted to use the property for religious services and bring the structures with them for temporary use, as long as they remove any structures from the property after each service. The District makes every effort possible to keep its lands open for public use and recreation while still ensuring the land can be used to accomplish the District’s core missions.

