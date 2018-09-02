Man who was shot found on Sorrento porch dies at hospital, deputies say

SORRENTO, Fla. - A man who was found shot on a Sorrento front porch late Friday died at the hospital, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The 52-year-old man, whom deputies did not identify, was found around 11:17 p.m. at the house at on Carroll Avenue.
Deputies performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the man to Waterman Hospital, where he died.
No one at the house where the man was found was involved in the shooting, deputies said.
Deputies believe the victim randomly chose the house to seek help after being shot.
Authorities did not say if they have a suspect.
The investigation is active.
