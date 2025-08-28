Man in Winter Park arrested after falling asleep in a car facing the wrong way in traffic

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department arrested a man for DUI after they found him asleep in his running vehicle on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Some WPPD officers were at Cambridge Boulevard and Fairbanks Avenue intersection when they noticed a vehicle facing the wrong way in traffic and not moving.

Officers strategically positioned their patrol vehicles to block it in, preventing movement while contact was initiated.

After contacting the driver, who identified himself as Sebastian Zuluaga, WPPD officers made him take a field sobriety test.

After failing multiple tests, Zuluaga was placed under arrest for DUI and driving with a suspended license.

