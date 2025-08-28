Man, woman found dead in Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Orange County after a man and woman were found dead inside a home.

Orange County deputies say they responded to a welfare check in the 1200 block of Courtney Chase Circle Thursday morning. That’s where they found the two bodies.

They were both in their 40s. Their names have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said both had “suffered from obvious signs of trauma,” although the exact cause of death was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

