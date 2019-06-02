Man, woman shot inside Palm Coast home Sunday morning, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A man and woman were injured after a shooting inside a home in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Beechwood Lane.
Related Headlines
Flagler County investigators said 911 calls alerted them to a home where they later found a man and woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Legendary’ Volusia County deputy dies in bike crash after driver fails to stop, deputies say
- Family members plea for help after 16-year-old abducted, possibly shot in Orange County
- Virginia Beach shootings: Who are the 12 victims?
- 3 men shot, 1 dies after shooting at barber shop near Winter Park, deputies say
Officials said they transported both to the hospital.
Investigators haven't released either person's condition or name.
"We are at the beginning stages of this investigation," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "While there will continue to be law enforcement presence in the area as we continue the investigation, I want the community to know that there is no threat or cause for concern to neighbors or the community."
Deputies said there's no threat to the surrounding area.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}