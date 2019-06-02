  • Man, woman shot inside Palm Coast home Sunday morning, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    PALM COAST, Fla. - A man and woman were injured after a shooting inside a home in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Beechwood Lane.

    Related Headlines

    Flagler County investigators said 911 calls alerted them to a home where they later found a man and woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Officials said they transported both to the hospital.

    Investigators haven't released either person's condition or name.

    "We are at the beginning stages of this investigation," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "While there will continue to be law enforcement presence in the area as we continue the investigation, I want the community to know that there is no threat or cause for concern to neighbors or the community."  

    Deputies said there's no threat to the surrounding area.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories