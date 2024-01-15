Manatees seek out warmer waters as the weather gets colder

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — With Central Florida getting colder, everyone is looking for a warm place to stay, including manatees.

The manatees make their way to different springs around Central Florida to warm up when the weather gets chilly.

Water at the springs stays at a comfy 72 degrees all year long.

Read: Monday night: Scattered rain and humid temperatures

Blue Spring State Park has always been popular for manatees during the winter.

Officials at Blue Spring State park said there are over 675 manatees at the springs right now.

Read: Monday Night Football: The Bucs host the Eagles as Super Wild Card Weekend continues on Channel 9

That number is down from New Year’s Day when officials counted more than 700 manatees.

You can also see the sea cows swimming around via Save The Manatee Club’s webcams.

Blue Spring State Park is located in Orange City, Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group