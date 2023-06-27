Man’s body discovered behind West Colonial Drive businesses, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a man was discovered in a wooded area near a busy stretch of roadway in west Orange County Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to West Colonial Drive between Hiawassee Road and Powers Drive around 10:30 a.m.

Channel 9 was at the scene and watched as deputies concentrated on a wooded area along the north side of Colonial Drive, behind some businesses.

An employee at an area business told Eyewitness News that he came across the remains and alerted deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a man’s body was located, but said it was too early to determine if foul play was involved.

