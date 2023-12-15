Man’s body discovered at Orange County nature preserve

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man’s body was discovered Friday morning at the Hal Scott Preserve in the Wedgefield area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called shortly before noon to Dallas Boulevard near Paddock Street after someone discovered the body.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death but offered no other details.

Photos: 2023 notable deaths in entertainment

The Preserve features miles of hiking trails along the Econlockhatchee River.

See a map of the preserve below, and check back for updates to this story:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group