Marcus Jordan has a pretrial conference in drug possession case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Son of NBA Legend Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan had a pretrial conference for his drug possession case stemming from his arrest back in February of this year.

Marcus was arrested after Mailtland Police found his car stuck on railroad tracks after Marcus drove away from a traffic stop earlier in the night.

Bodycam video shows Marcus interacting with MPD and being asked on a scale 0 to 10, how intoxicated he was with zero being completely sober, he said 3.

The trial for Marcus is set to begin on September 2, 2025.

