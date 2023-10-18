Marion County Department of Health will offer free breast cancer screenings

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and people in Marion County can receive free breast cancer screenings.

The Department of Health in Marion County hopes the event will encourage getting a mammogram to diagnose and treat the early signs of breast cancer.

DOH-Marion will have mobile provider mammolink give free mammograms on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Staff can also see if women are eligible to enroll in the Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, which gives those screenings for free or at a low cost.

The services will be located at the McPherson Governmental Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All women are welcome, even if they don’t have insurance.

The DOH said mammograms are the best method of early detection because they can find cancer long before physical symptoms appear.

See a map of the location below:

