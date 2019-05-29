Marion County deputies arrest man in connection to 8 armed robberies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they believe robbed eight convenience stores throughout Marion County.
Marion County officials said 37-year-old Cornilious Bell is responsible for the following robberies:
Related Headlines
- April 20 - Terrace Liquors at 184 Marion Oaks Boulevard
- April 21 - Dollar General at 896 Marion Oaks Manor
- May 6 - Dollar General at 13145 SE 47th Avenue
- May 10 - Ocklawaha Food Store at 12909 East Highway 25
- May 22 - Sunoco at 3257 NE Jacksonville Road
- May 23 - Buck-N-Doe's at 21075 SE Highway 42
- May 25 - Kangaroo at 10143 SE Sunset Harbor Road
- May 25 - Ray's Grocery at 9251 S. Highway 314A
A Dollar General manager told Channel 9 the suspect held her 74-year-old employee at gunpoint in one of the robberies.
Bell is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail.
He faces eight counts of armed robbery, eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and six counts of possession by a firearm during the commission of a felony. He also faces additional charges with the Ocala Police Department.
PLEASE SHARE---> Marion County officials seek help identifying man in connection to 8 armed robberies @wftv Live details 5AM-9AM— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) May 29, 2019
https://t.co/B8U3dZ6fIV
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}