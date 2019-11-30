  • Marion County deputies find man dead in yard, Sheriff's Office says

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating Saturday morning after deputies found a man dead in a yard.

    At 6:37 a.m., deputies said they responded to the Belleview Ridge Estates neighborhood and found the man's body in a yard.

    Officials believe it is an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the community.

    No other details were released.

     

