Marion County deputies find man dead in yard, Sheriff's Office says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating Saturday morning after deputies found a man dead in a yard.
At 6:37 a.m., deputies said they responded to the Belleview Ridge Estates neighborhood and found the man's body in a yard.
Officials believe it is an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the community.
No other details were released.
