Marion County deputies investigate officer-involved shooting at drug treatment facility

CITRA, Fla. - Deputies and detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.
The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at the Phoenix House Ocala-The Preserve, a drug and alcohol treatment facility in Citra, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Related Headlines
No deputies were injured.
>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<
No other details have been released.
Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are on the scene investigating, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.
Watch: A look at recent officer-involved shootings in Central Florida
Channel 9’s Myrt Price is following this developing story. Follow him on Twitter and watch Eyewitness News beginning at 5 p.m. for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}