Marion County deputies investigate officer-involved shooting at drug treatment facility

    CITRA, Fla. - Deputies and detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.

    The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at the Phoenix House Ocala-The Preserve, a drug and alcohol treatment facility in Citra, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

    No deputies were injured.

    No other details have been released.

    Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are on the scene investigating, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

