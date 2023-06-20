Marion County deputies search for suspect after shooting in Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation into a shooting that happened Monday evening is underway, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. to the 4400 block of northwest 22nd Avenue in Ocala around 6 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned a male victim had been shot and transported to a hospital in critical condition before law enforcement arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are still searching for any possible suspect or suspects.

Check back later for more details.

See a map of the scene below:

