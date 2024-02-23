WATCH: Marion County deputies use K9, helicopter to chase man who fled from traffic stop

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man who drove away from a traffic stop in Marion County is facing a long list of charges.

The driver eventually bailed out of his pickup and tried to run away from deputies.

The sheriff’s helicopter with a heat sensor camera was called in to find the man in the thick woods.

Watch: K9 shot defending Marion County deputies dies from injuries, sheriff says

A K9 unit convinced Gomez Vaquez to surrender.

He is facing charges of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine and driving without a valid license.

Watch: Homeless couple charged with murder of man found shot to death off remote Ocala roadside

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group