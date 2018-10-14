Marion County deputy seriously injured in crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County K-9 deputy was seriously injured early Sunday when his vehicle crashed near Ocala while he was responding to a domestic disturbance call, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Deputy Timothy Fretts, 29, of Ocala, was driving his patrol SUV north on Southeast 38th Street shortly before 12:45 a.m. when the vehicle's tires left the pavement, causing the vehicle to lose traction, FHP Lt. Patrick Riordan said.
The SUV struck a mailbox, a utility box and a wooden utility pole, causing the vehicle to rotate counter-clockwise around the pole and overturn, Riordan said.
Fretts was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center in serious condition.
No other details were given.
