Marion County elementary school on lockdown after 'suspicious item' found in refrigerator

OCALA, Fla. - A Marion County elementary school is on lockdown after a suspicious item was found in a school refrigerator, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the item was found around 9:18 a.m. in a refrigerator on the Hammett Bowen Elementary School campus.
The bomb squad is responding, and students have been moved to the nearby Liberty Middle School while authorities investigate, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Officials did not detail what the suspicious item is.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office and school district urged parents not to come to the elementary school and await further instructions.
If parents wish to pick up their child, the Sheriff's Office urges them to go to Liberty Middle School and not the elementary school.
Officials stress that the students are not in any danger.
