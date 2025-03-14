MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded overnight to a massive house fire in Marion County.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4900 block of SE 169th Avenue in Ocklawaha at 1:17 a.m.

The 3,500-square-foot home was around 60% on fire when crews arrived.

Photos: Marion County home destroyed in massive overnight fire

0 of 9 Marion County home destroyed in massive overnight fire Marion County home destroyed in massive overnight fire Marion County home destroyed in massive overnight fire Marion County home destroyed in massive overnight fire Marion County home destroyed in massive overnight fire Marion County home destroyed in massive overnight fire Marion County home destroyed in massive overnight fire Marion County home destroyed in massive overnight fire

Officials said 39 firefighters and eight fire suppression units worked together to battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group