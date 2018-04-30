  • Marion County horse contracts eastern equine encephalitis, health department officials say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    OCKLAWAHA, Fla. - A Marion County horse has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis, officials with the Florida Department of Health said Monday. 

    This is the second case of EEE Marion County has seen in 2018 and the 12th reported statewide.

    Related Headlines

    The unvaccinated horse contracted EEE in Ocklawaha, according to the health department. 

    Watch: Bear trapped in SUV in Longwood

    Health department officials urge those who house animals in Ocklawaha to be vigilant about the threat of EEE—and encourage horse owners to have their horses vaccinated. 

    EEE is a mosquito-borne virus first recognized in humans in 1938. It cycles between mosquitoes and birds in freshwater swampy areas and is capable of infecting mammals, birds, amphibians and reptiles.

    Read: Widow of slain Kissimmee officer shares heartbreaking story only on WFTV

    The disease is 80 to 90 percent fatal in horses and 30 to 45 percent fatal in humans.

    Florida averages more than 60 reported cases of EEE in horses annually, according to the health department. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Marion County horse contracts eastern equine encephalitis, health…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Search for missing inmate underway in DeBary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Romantic rivalry ends with officer-involved shooting, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watch: Bear trapped in SUV in Longwood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Racially offensive fliers placed on cars at Eastern Florida State College