Marion County horse contracts eastern equine encephalitis, health department officials say

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. - A Marion County horse has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis, officials with the Florida Department of Health said Monday.
This is the second case of EEE Marion County has seen in 2018 and the 12th reported statewide.
The unvaccinated horse contracted EEE in Ocklawaha, according to the health department.
Health department officials urge those who house animals in Ocklawaha to be vigilant about the threat of EEE—and encourage horse owners to have their horses vaccinated.
EEE is a mosquito-borne virus first recognized in humans in 1938. It cycles between mosquitoes and birds in freshwater swampy areas and is capable of infecting mammals, birds, amphibians and reptiles.
The disease is 80 to 90 percent fatal in horses and 30 to 45 percent fatal in humans.
Florida averages more than 60 reported cases of EEE in horses annually, according to the health department.
