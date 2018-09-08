Marion County inmate found dead in jail cell

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives are investigating the death of a 24-year-old female inmate at the Marion County Jail.
Jail staff found the inmate unresponsive in her cell on Friday.
She was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased.
The name of the inmate has not been released. Detectives are actively investigating the cause of her death.
No other information was available.
